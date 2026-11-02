According to the Office of the Washington State Insurance Commissioner, small businesses are defined as those who have 50 or fewer workers, and are not legally mandated to provide coverage for workers (healthcare).

9 Companies Approved for Small Business Insurance Sales in WA for 2027

The WIC, or WA Insurance Commissioner, announced Oct. 30 9 healthcare companies were approved for next year.

They include: Asuris Northwest Health; Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest; Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of WA; Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of WA-Options; Premera Blue Cross; Premera Blue Cross HMO; Regence Blue Shield Blue Cross of Oregon; Regence BlueShield; and United Healthcare Insurance Co.

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Across the board, they Requested Rate Increases

Their combined rate increase average requests were 16.5, the WIC granted 16.7. Companies are allowed to request increases if they can show operational and other costs are the factor behind the raises.

According to the Insurance Commissioner's Office:

"All nine insurers also sold small group health plans for 2026. These plans are available for businesses with less than 50 employees, which are not legally required to offer health benefits."

These rates will go into effect beginning of 2027.