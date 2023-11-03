7-Time Arsonist Busted For Dumpster Fires in Kennewick, Richland

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Richland Police now say a suspect is in custody related to multiple arson incidents in Kennewick and Richland.

The suspect set multiple dumpster and other fires

Richland Fire units responded to three separate dumpster arson fires within just a few hours of each other, they occurred October 29th.

Following a joint Police-Fire investigation, the suspect was identified and subsequently located and arrested.

Richland Police now say the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, is also responsible for several similar fires set in Richland in August of this year. They're also linked to other incidents in Kennewick as well.

In total Police so far say the suspect is responsible for at least 7 incidents of arson. The suspect was located in Pasco and was arrested on November 2nd.

The investigation continues.