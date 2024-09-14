6th Suspicious Junkyard Fire in Walla Walla Doused Early Saturday Morning

Since August 1st. the Walla Walla Fire Department and other agencies have had to respond to five suspicious fires involving scrapyards and junkyards. Now, there's been a sixth.

Early Saturday morning fire does $100K worth of damage twice

Around 1:57 AM Saturday morning, WWFD crews responded to a junkyard at 111 George Street, for a report of a fire that was also threatening a residence.

When crews arrived they found a residence, shop and multiple vehicles involved. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and the College Place Fire Department also assisted.

Crews were able to bring the fires under control by 3:32 AM, no injuries were reported, but the fire did significant damage to not only 111 George St. but also a location next door at 930 North 4th. Both areas sustained at least $100,000 in damages.

one of areas damaged (google street view)

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but is suspicious, like the previous five that have occurred since August 1st. Anyone with any information is urged to call 509-527-4434. All leads can be confidential.