5 Arrested in Connection With August 13th Moses Lake Murder

The Moses Lake Police Department announced heading into the weekend that five suspects have been arrested.

36-year-old man fatally shot on August 13th.

On Sunday, August 13th, Moses Lake Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 800 block of Loop Drive. They found a 16 and 18-year-old who had been hit but did not receive life-threatening injuries.

However 36-year-old Jeremy Flores was fatally wounded, he was hit in the head with a bullet. The Moses Lake Police Department recovered a significant amount of forensic evidence at the scene.

On September 15th, they announced the following suspects had been located, and with help from US Marshals, ATF, and other agencies, they were arrested. They are:

Anthony N. Cruz, 19 of Moses Lake

Ramon V. Mendoza, 31 of Warden

2 15-year-old males were located in East Wenatchee and an unincorporated area of Douglas County.

A 13-year-old Moses Lake male juvenile

All are facing 2nd Degree Murder, Drive-By Shooting and 4 Assault charges (4 counts for each suspect).

MLPD says the shooting was gang-related but did not release circumstances of what led to the incident.