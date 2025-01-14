3 Major Kennewick School Administrators Leaving in 2025

Three Kennewick School District Administrators, including Superintendent Dr. Traci Pierce (pictured), will be leaving the District soon.

Pierce has led KSD since 2019

Pierce came to Kennewick after 24 years serving the Lake Washington School District, according to KSD reports she and her husband plan to stay in the area following her retirement. Pierce oversaw the school District through some of its most challenging times, including COVID, and helped steer the progress of one of its biggest bonds ever, that rebuilt Kennewick High, and remodeled Kamiakin and Southridge High Schools.

The District will also resume property tax collection from a levy that was twice rejected but then finally passed by voters, and KSD was able to weather that. She took over for former Superintendent Dave Bond, who led KSD for ten years.

Doug Christensen, Associate Superintendent of Human Resources, will be leaving KSD at the end of the month to take a position with Hanford Mission Integration Solutions, according to the District. He was with KSD since 1996, and served a variety of positions including teacher, Assistant Principal at KaHS, and director of Special Services.

And finally, after 18 years with KSD and 34 years in the public sector Vic Roberts, the Executive Director of Business Operations, will retire. Officials credit Roberts with leading the district through the difficulty of the Pandemic, and then the failure of 2 levies before it was finally passed.

The Kennewick School Board voted to immediately begin the timeline to search for a new Superintendent, and likely involve a search firm to help with that task.