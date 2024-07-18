20K Acre Fire Triggers Evacuations in NE Oregon, Threatens 395

fire near Pilot Rock, OR (UCSO) fire near Pilot Rock, OR (UCSO) loading...

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office held a brief early Thursday morning concerning the Pilot Rock, OR Fire that has consumed at least 20,000 acres and continues to threaten Highway 395 south. The town of Pilot Rock is circled in this UCSO image.

Evacuation orders were issued for numerous areas.

According to the UCSO, the shaded areas in these maps they provided are red evacuation areas, where citizens are to head, if needed, to emergency evacuation shelters set up in Pendelton and John Day.

According to the USCO:

"Over the night crews worked to hold the fire lines on the fire south of Pilot Rock. It is estimated the fire is at approximately 20,000 acres at this point. The fire is reportedly contained along Yellow Jacket Road Rd and Highway 395 S, with crews still monitoring. Fire Crews will be concentrating heavily on the west and south end of the fire along Bear Creek Rd and to the west on Gurdane Road."

They also reported:

"LEVEL 3 EVACUATION STILL IN EFFECT (GO NOW) - RED For the area of South of Coombs Canyon Rd and North of Carney Butte between the County Line on the west and just west of East Birch Creek.

ROAD CLOSURES: Highway 395 from Ukiah just south of Pilot Rock, remains closed with restricted access.

SHELTERS: Shelters have been set up at Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate in Pendleton and at Grant Union High School, 911 S Canyon Blvd in John Day."

Officials said the situation will remain very fluid, as weather conditions, temperatures, and other factors could likely result in the fire changing, as well as other fires developing.