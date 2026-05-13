A pair of Sunday night drive-by shootings are considered isolated, according to Kennewick Police.

One of the Incidents Considered Gang-Related

Kennewick Police now say the two shootings appeared to be aimed at specific persons, and not the general public.

Sunday night, around 11:16 PM, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1900 Block of South Neel Street, after receiving reports of gunfire. At the home, there was a party happening, with about 50 people.

Get our free mobile app

Witnesses said the suspects fired multiple shots at the home, then fled in a vehicle before Police arrived. A search of the home did turn up some weapons which were confiscated by Officers. Those guns, said Police, will be investigated, presumably to see if they are tied to any criminal activity. This case, said KPD, appears to be gang-related, there were no injuries. KPD did not say if anyone was arrested at the scene.

Another Shooting Happened Near a Columbia River Boat Launch

At just about the same time, other Officers were dispatched to the East Columbia Park Boat Launch area, on Paul Parish Drive (formerly Columbia Park Trail) for another weapons complaint.

KPD reports a person in the park was fired at by a suspect(s) in a vehicle, shell casings were found in the area, but the person was not hit. This is also an isolated incident, but Police did not say if it was gang related.

Both investigations continue. This image, courtesy of KPD, shows some of the confiscated weapons from the residence on South Neel Street.