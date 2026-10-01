Two massage parlors that were part of a March, 2026 sting operation were raided and shut down again in Kennewick on Wednesday, September 30th.

The Two Parlors Were Searched for Signs of Human Trafficking

In March of 2026, Kennewick Police and their Criminal Apprehension Team and the Tri City Metro Drug Task Force raided four massage parlors for alleged prostitution and human trafficking. The locations were: R Massage (418 N. Kellogg St.), Sunrise Massage Spa (200 N. Volland St.), Sunrise Massage (121 Vista Way), and Dream Spa (5612 W. Clearwater Ave.).

39-year-old Aiping Zhao, the Dream Spa owner, was arrested for on prostitution charges, 3 other owners cited for allowing it to happen. The businesses were shut down, and licenses revoked.

Now, Two of the Parlors Re-Busted

Wednesday, Police raided two of those former locations, according to KPD:

"Search warrants were served at 5612 W. Clearwater Avenue #A, White Flower Spa and 418 N. Kellogg St. Suite G, Blue Ocean Spa following an ongoing investigation."

3 women were detained during the two searches, related to prostitution charges. Support organizations are preparing to offer, if needed assistance and services for victims of human trafficking. The location of the White Flower is in this Google Earth image, circled in red.

Illegal White Spa location--google earth Illegal White Spa location--google earth

Two of The Businesses Had Re-Opened Using Different Names and Licenses

Reports indicate these two operations utilized new names, and possibly different ownership and other data, to enable them to resume business. The businesses were closed, and the City of Kennewick has begun the process of being revoked.

The investigation continues, anyone who may have additional information or tips is urged to contact KPD at (509) 628-0333 or submit an anonymous tip online at kpdtips.com.