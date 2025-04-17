Hot air balloons are now flying over the Tri-Cities to the nearby famous tulip fields daily now through May 7!

Up, Up, and Away Over the Tulips: Daily Hot Air Balloon Flights Are Available in Tri-Cities!

Living in the Tri-Cities for over 20 years now, I’m always looking for new ways to enjoy the beauty of springtime, and I think I’ve found my new favorite spring activity. Starting today, April 17 through May 7, hot air balloons will be taking to the skies over the Tri-Cities and flying to the famous tulip fields at Middleton Farms.

I've lived here long enough to appreciate the magic that happens when spring hits, but seeing it all from a hot air balloon would be next level.

Sunrise and Sunset Balloon Rides Now Available in the Tri-Cities

Seattle Ballooning has officially kicked off commercial flights right here in the Tri-Cities, and they are offering sunrise and sunset rides over the Columbia River, vineyards, mountain views, and of course, a breathtaking view above fields of tulips in full bloom.

From what I’ve read, these flights are about 60 minutes long, and people who have gone say it is incredible. Lots of rave reviews about the friendly and professional pilots like Amy and Cameron, and the unbeatable and peaceful views you can only get riding in a hot air balloon.

And after the ride? You get to toast the experience with a glass of champagne (or ice-cold water if you prefer)! The price is advertised starting at $325 per person.

Tethered Balloon Rides at Middleton Farms Offer Affordable Fun

If you are looking for a more affordable option, there are tethered balloon rides. You’ll be attached to a tether from the ground, and an anchored balloon will gently lift you up to 75 feet in the air for a few minutes. Prices start at just $15 per person for the tethered rides, and you can buy tickets during your next visit to the Tulip Festival.

Don’t forget your separate festival admission ticket. The easy access and price make it perfect for kids, first-timers, or anyone looking for adventure. If you are scared of heights, the full ride in a basket might be a better option.

Years ago, I was lucky to ride at the hot air balloon festival in Walla Walla and have been looking for another chance since then. Whether you’re going for the full 60-minute sunrise adventure or just trying out a tethered ride with the family, this is one Tri-Cities spring activity I wouldn’t miss. Now the only question is...sunrise or sunset?

For booking info, check out SeattleBallooning.com.