Washington State Patrol High-Speed Pursuit Turned Deadly on SR-507

A routine traffic stop late Sunday night turned into a tragic multi-vehicle crash that shut down SR 507 near 312th Street and left one driver dead.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo, the incident began around 9:00 PM on July 6, when a Yelm police officer spotted a car speeding along Vail Road in Thurston County at around 80 mph in a 50 mph zone. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled and started a pursuit that quickly escalated.

Police Pursuit Stretched from Thurston to Pierce Counties

The chase moved northbound onto SR 507, crossing into Pierce County. Not long after entering the new jurisdiction, the crash happened.

Just south of 312th Street, the fleeing vehicle lost control. It crossed into the southbound lane, struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, and then slammed into the pursuing Yelm Police Department car.

The impact was severe and the driver of the fleeing vehicle was ejected during the crash. Despite immediate lifesaving efforts by the officer on the scene, they were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.

The two people in the southbound vehicle were both taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition. The Yelm officer involved in the pursuit was also transported for evaluation but is expected to recover fully, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Road Closure and Investigation

The crash blocked all lanes of SR-507 for hours, with both Washington State Patrol and WSDOT Tacoma on the scene to manage the investigation and clean-up. Traffic was rerouted, but the area did not fully reopen until early Monday morning.

A full investigation is underway to determine what led to the driver fleeing police and whether any substances or prior warrants played a role in the crash.

