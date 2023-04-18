Washington State Patrol: 3 Important Ways to Avoid a Head-On Collision

Washington State Patrol Tips to Avoid Head-On Collisions

After seeing a large number of head-on collisions, Washington State Patrol has important tips for you to remember to stay safe on State roads.

credit Twitter @wspd3pio credit Twitter @wspd3pio loading...

3 Things to Remember to Keep You Safe

I was unlucky enough to be first on the scene at a semi vs truck head-on collision and believe me, you do not want to be involved in one. The area where I live has had an unusual amount of wrong-way drivers since the Pandemic and now Washington State Patrol is trying to spread this important message to keep you and your family safe from wrong-way drivers. There are 3 easy things you can do.

Drive in the Right Lane

Even if you love the fast lane, drive in the right lane whenever possible. If a wrong-way driver is confused, they will probably be driving in your left lane thinking it is a two-lane road. By staying in your right lane, you will help avoid a confused wrong-way driver on Washington State roads.

Drive Looking Far Down the Roadway

Keep your eyes far down the roadway and not right in front of your own car. That will help you spot dangers before they get close enough to impact you and give you time to pull over and react. Pull over to your right and flash your headlights if they don't seem to see you.

Also, do not drive distracted. Only a few seconds of looking at your phone could be the few seconds you need to react to a wrong-way driver.

Headlights Make You More Visible

Speaking of flashing your headlights, keeping them on while driving on highways will help other drivers see you but especially wrong-way drivers. This is especially important at dusk or dark when it is even harder to see signs and other cars. Remember at night they might not be able to tell they are in your lane until the last second, especially if on a corner.

Most wrong-way drivers encountered by Washington State Patrol are impaired by drugs or alcohol, so any of these 3 things could help if you encounter one.

