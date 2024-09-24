WSDOT Warns of Monster Weekend: What WA Drivers Need to Know

This might be a great weekend to stay home with warnings of a traffic "Monster Weekend" by WSDOT.

WSDOT Warns Drivers of Major Closures During "Monster Weekend"

As the summer ends, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is preparing for one of the most significant construction weekends of the year, and are calling it "Monster Weekend." From September 27 to September 30, major traffic disruptions are expected across the Washington State region due to major construction work on key highways.

The most notable closure will impact State Route 520 and will be entirely shut down all weekend from 11 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on the following Monday. The closure will stretch from I-5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue NE in Clyde Hill while crews will be working around the clock to install permanent pavement and utilities and testing systems under the new Montlake lid. This includes the highway and the SR 520 Trail, effectively stopping all east-west travel across Lake Washington for the entire weekend.

Besides SR 520, northbound I-405 in Renton will also see significant closures from 11 p.m. on Friday through 4 a.m. on Monday. The highway will be closed between Sunset Boulevard Northeast and Coal Creek Parkway SE. The construction is part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes project, which aims to improve traffic flow in one of the state’s most congested corridors. As crews shift traffic onto a new bridge, a signed detour will be in place to guide drivers around the closure.

Southbound State Route 167 in Kent will experience a similar issue with closures from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. This will stretch from SR 516 to South 277th Street, with connected ramp closures as well. WSDOT urges travelers to expect significant delays, consider alternative routes all weekend, and warn that detour routes are unlikely to handle expected traffic volumes. WSDOT has made its real-time travel map available for up-to-date information on conditions and alternative routes to assist drivers.