WSDOT Changes Logo for Mariners Baseball Support in Playoffs

When you think of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), you probably picture orange cones, highway signs, and snowplows, but not baseball.

Get our free mobile app

This week, people working in the agency showed off their pride in style by sharing a creative version of the standard WSDOT logo that had Mariners fans doing a double-take.

American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One loading...

WSDOT Remixed Logo Showing Mariners Baseball Pride

The WSDOT “W” got a full makeover, transformed into a Mariners-inspired trident. And instead of the usual green-and-white look, the new design was set inside the iconic compass circle from the Mariners logo, complete with navy and teal colors that any fan would recognize instantly.

It is a fun mash-up that bridges two Washington staples. Anyone who follows WSDOT online knows they are known to do things like this sometimes, especially when it is about embracing something “Washington.”

WSDOT Logo Inspired by the Highways to Home Plate

The post was shared on WSDOT’s X (formerly Twitter) account, as the Mariners are making their deep playoff run. It’s not the first time the agency has joined in on regional celebrations, but this one feels especially well-timed.

Get our free mobile app

It may not be official, but WSDOT’s Mariners-inspired logo is still really cool and appreciated by a fan base that can not wait for game two to start any minute.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy