WSDOT Jokes: 3.3 Avalanche Guys of Snow Still Covers Chinook Pass in May

Despite being 5 days into May, winter conditions are still in full force on SR-410 at Chinook Pass, with snow levels still at more than 20 feet deep.

In a social media post on May 1st, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shared an update showing just how much snow remains. A photo of a DOT crew member standing beside a massive snow wall offered some perspective.

The snow easily dwarfs the man and is more than three times his height with his arm raised. WSDOT jokingly named the depth "3.33 avalanche guys" and showed a cutout of the man as a unit of measurement. The photo is hilarious, but the message is clear: Crews still have a long way to go.

Crews have made a ton of progress in clearing the popular road over the mountain pass, with bulldozers now reaching the summit log bridge. The Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account says the avalanche control teams have also been hard at work managing snow danger on the slopes above the roadway.

The attached video, playing a festive but simple rendition of “Jingle Bells,” shows the still winter-like landscape covered in white despite it being May already. Whiteout conditions and towering drifts make the pass photos look more like December than early May.

Chinook Pass Reopening Still Uncertain as May Begins

Chinook Pass closes every winter due to heavy snowfall and avalanche danger, and reopens when conditions allow after crews manage to clear the highway. The difficult work from both WSDOT and avalanche control teams is making it possible to soon welcome back summer travelers, hikers, and scenic drivers.

No firm reopening date has been announced yet, but the progress reported this week is good news, even though it still looks a long way out. If you are too excited, just stay updated with WSDOT’s main website and social media channels on X and Facebook.