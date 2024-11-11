WSDOT Gives Progress Update on Statewide Construction Projects

The extensive Interstate 90 construction project from Easton to Vantage in Washington State has seen remarkable progress throughout 2024.

Significant Progress Made on I-90 Construction from Easton to Vantage in 2024

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and contractor crews have been diligently working on Phase 3 of this multi-phase, 15-mile corridor improvement project aimed at enhancing safety, reliability, and reducing congestion along I-90 from Hyak to the Easton vicinity. They released a list of progress on some of the large multi-year projects happening currently in Washington State.

Phase 3 is a critical part of the broader initiative to increase traffic capacity and improve safety. Key components of the project include adding a new lane in each direction, replacing concrete pavement, stabilizing rock slopes, building wildlife crossings, and improving sight distance and traffic management technology systems. This phase is supported by a $335 million funding and is supposed to be completed before the Fall of 2028.

Construction Updates and Achievements in 2024

In 2024, big advancements were made, especially from Easton to Vantage. Crews shifted eastbound traffic to the westbound side of I-90 between mileposts 68 and 70 to maintain two lanes of traffic in both directions during the construction. Travelers through that area have to deal with the narrow lanes and shoulders of this two-mile bypass while construction continues. The following are achievements made to the project in 2024:

-Sixteen retaining walls were constructed, with 571,329 cubic yards of embankment filled to support the eastbound lanes.

-Seventeen rock blasting operations successfully removed 403,536 cubic yards of debris, clearing the path for the new highway alignment.

-Over 40 culverts were installed to manage stormwater and provide safe passage for small animals. Construction is ongoing for five undercrossings and an overcrossing.

-In September, all lanes of traffic near Easton were shifted northward to accommodate winter construction. Near South Cle Elum, the completion of two bridges has facilitated smooth traffic flow in both directions.

-Over the summer, crews completed a platform along the I-90 Vantage Bridge, enabling work under the span. They have already completed 80% of the repairs to bridge piers and replaced 60 concrete panels, marking the project as 25% complete.

Looking Ahead at Washington I-90 Construction

The I-90 construction work will continue in 2025. At Vantage, travelers should anticipate one-lane traffic in each direction during the spring as crews replace the bridge deck. Both Phase 3 of the corridor improvement project and the Vantage Bridge repairs are scheduled for completion in 2028.