Noon Crash Sends Two Cars into Ditch on SR-240 in Kennewick

A two-car crash caused traffic trouble just before noon on SR-240 in Kennewick, with one vehicle ending up completely in the ditch.

Washington State Patrol said troopers were investigating a minor-injury crash on the westbound lanes of SR-240 near milepost 39, just east of the Edison Street overpass.

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One westbound lane was open, but traffic was moving slowly. Troopers recommend using Columbia Park Trail as a detour while tow trucks are dispatched to the scene.

One Car Ended Up in the Ditch

Photos from the scene show a gray sedan, believed to be a Chrysler 300, sitting in the ditch alongside the highway.

The car appears to have been traveling westbound but came to rest facing the opposite direction. There was significant damage to the front end, including a section of the front bumper that had separated from the car and was lying nearby.

A tire was also visible on the ground near the vehicle.

The position of the car and the debris suggest it may have left the roadway after the two vehicles made contact on SR 240. However, the exact sequence of events has not been released by investigators.

The Other Involved Vehicle Took a Hit Also

The second vehicle involved was a white hatchback, possibly a Mazda.

That vehicle was still on the highway but showed damage all down the driver's side. Parts of the fenders around both wheel wells appeared to be missing or damaged and also appeared to have multiple damaged or popped tires.

Traffic Was Slow Through the Area

WSP described the crash as a minor-injury collision, although there was no immediate word on the nature of those injuries.

I just went through it not long ago, and it was backed up, but it seems to be clear now when I check Google Maps traffic.

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