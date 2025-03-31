Would you believe there were no injuries in this crash on Washington's I-405?

Teen Driver Crashes Into Water Barrels on NB 405

A shocking video released today from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) shows a scary crash involving a speeding Tesla driven by a 16-year-old. The accident happened last Saturday on Northbound I-405 near NE 85th but wasn't released until a week later.

The video seems to be captured by a trooper's dashcam and begins with the black Tesla speeding aggressively in the far left lane and passing cars behind another dark SUV faster than other traffic. The Tesla then made a sudden risky maneuver and swerved across three lanes of traffic, into the far right side of the 4-lane highway.

The SUV the Tesla was following also cut suddenly into the lane, pushing the Tesla to the border. The Tesla then strikes a water-filled barrel placed as part of an upcoming Washington State construction zone, which sends a massive explosion of water into the air around 100 feet up.

The collision completely destroyed the front end of the Tesla, as it slowly came to a stop in the middle lane and blocked traffic. Even with the high-speed impact into the barrels, the lucky teen driver did not have any injuries.

Trooper Rick Johnson, who shared the footage on social media, said that the young driver received a ticket for negligent driving. The potential consequences of reckless driving can be deadly, but thankfully, no one was injured this time. It could have just as easily been a parked car or construction crew truck and had a much more deadly outcome.