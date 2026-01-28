The Kennewick “Overfilled” Waste Management Notice I Got…Is Garbage

I opened my urgent Waste Management notice expecting something serious. After all, if you’re getting a warning, something must be wrong.

According to the notice, my garbage can was “filled too much,” and if I didn’t correct it, I could be fined next time. The strange part? The photo showed my garbage can lid barely open, maybe two or three inches, at most. The kind of thing you could fix with one quick push if you knew it mattered.

Even more confusing is that I pay for two garbage cans with recycling, and only one or the two cans was even out for pickup.

Turns Out, I Am Not the Only One in Kennewick

After mentioning it at work, other stories started rolling in. Same notice. Same type of photo. One coworker had a lid mostly closed, not overflowing, no loose bags, nothing sticking out.

That’s when it became clear this was not a one-off. A lot of people seem to be getting the same warning.

When “Overfilled” Doesn’t Look Overfilled

To be clear, this isn’t about ignoring the rules. If trash is spilling out or bags are stacked high, that’s fair. But calling a can “overfilled” when the lid is cracked open an inch or two feels…extreme.

This reminds me of HOA-style enforcement, and that is not a good thing.

Is Waste Management The New Kennewick HOA?

Message received. Even a slightly open lid can trigger a notice now. Wind, shifting trash, or how the lid settles apparently makes all the difference. God forbid if the plastic handle sticks out under. Maybe I'll just put the 2nd trash can I pay for out with barely anything in it

Remember, before you roll your can out in Kennewick, give that lid one extra press, just in case. Because NOW in Kennewick, an inch or two matters, I guess.

