WSP Warns Washington Weather is Changing and So Should Your Driving Habits

Washington weather is changing, and the Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers to make a few adjustments behind the wheel.

Shorter days, rain, fog, and slick roads can make driving more challenging, and WSP reminds motorists that a little extra caution goes a long way.

District 3 PIO recently shared a friendly reminder on social media, encouraging drivers to change their driving habits along with the weather.

The message is simple: turn on your lights, increase your following distance, and put away your phone.

Three Simple Ways to Stay Safer

One of the easiest things drivers can do is make sure their headlights are on when visibility starts dropping. Even during daylight hours, rain, fog, and cloudy skies can make vehicles harder to see.

Having your lights on helps other motorists spot you sooner, especially when road conditions aren't ideal.

Following distance is another big consideration.

When pavement is wet, vehicles need more room to slow down and stop.

Following too closely can leave you with very little time to react if traffic suddenly slows or someone hits their brakes.

Giving yourself additional space between vehicles can help prevent a minor traffic slowdown from turning into a collision.

Do Not Forget About Your Cellphone

And then there's the cellphone.

Distracted driving is dangerous in any weather, but it can become even more of a problem when roads are wet and visibility is limited.

Drivers need to keep their attention on the road and both hands available to react when necessary.

Slowing down when conditions call for it, turning on your headlights, and leaving extra room between vehicles are simple changes that can make a difference.

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