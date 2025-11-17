Why Your Washington State Yard Is Mushy Right Now

If your backyard feels more like a sponge than a lawn right now, you’re not alone but there is a good reason why.

Across Washington, even in the Tri-Cities, people are stepping outside and immediately sinking an inch or so into their grass. November is known for wet weather, but this year seems extra soggy. And yes, there’s a reason why your yard feels like it’s about to swallow your shoes.

Rain, Clay, and Cold are the Perfect Mushy Combo

Most Washington soils, especially those in the Columbia Basin, contain a significant amount of clay. Clay is great for growing things in moderation, but it’s terrible at draining quickly. After several days of steady rain, the soil becomes saturated, or it can’t absorb another drop or moisture. Then add colder overnight temps, and the ground can actually seal up slightly, which slows drainage even more.

So when you walk out there and hear the squish under your boots? That’s trapped water, sitting right under the top layer of soil with nowhere to go.

Another factor: most lawns haven’t been aerated in months. Once the soil compacts, it loses those little pathways water normally uses to seep downward.

What You Can Do About It

The good news is that this is normal for November and December. Since you can not do anything about the weather, what can you do?

Avoid walking or driving on the grass, because footprints can cause deeper compaction, making it worse.

Clear fallen leaves so your lawn can breathe and air out naturally.

Add mulch or compost in problem areas to improve absorption of extra water.

Once we get a dry stretch, aerating your yard can make a huge difference.

Washington’s mushy yard season doesn’t last forever. The squish is part of what makes our cold months feel like… well, Washington.

