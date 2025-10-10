First Snow of the Year Hits Washington Mountain Passes This Weekend

It’s here, the first real snowfall of the season in Washington State, whether you are ready for it or not.

The National Weather Service forecasts that multiple Washington mountain passes will likely see snow over the weekend. This starts the time of year when a drive across the Cascades means watching both the weather reports and the thermometer.

Washington Weekend Snow - Stevens, White, and Chinook Passes

Stevens Pass

At Stevens Pass this weekend, rain today will turn to snow by Saturday night, with flakes falling steadily through Sunday. Accumulation will be light at first with less than an inch here and there, but it will be enough to coat the ground.

Saturday: Little or no accumulation expected.

Saturday Night: Little or no accumulation.

Sunday: Less than ½ inch possible.

Sunday Night: 1–2 inches possible.

Columbus Day (Monday): Less than 1 inch possible.

Total: Around 2 to 3 inches through Monday morning.

White Pass

White Pass is on a similar track with rain showers today and Saturday changing to snow overnight, and by Sunday, the forecast calls for mostly snow with highs in the 30s. By Sunday night, one to three inches could be on the ground.

Saturday: Little or no accumulation expected.

Saturday Night: Less than ½ inch possible.

Sunday: Less than ½ inch possible.

Sunday Night: 1–3 inches possible.

Columbus Day: 1–2 inches possible.

Total: Around 3 to 5 inches through Monday afternoon.

Chinook Pass (5 miles NNE)

A bit farther east, near Chinook Pass, temperatures drop even more with snow showers as early as tonight, with several rounds of snow expected through Monday. The National Weather Service says a few inches could pile up by the end of the weekend, with lows falling into the 20s.

Saturday: Little or no accumulation expected.

Saturday Night: Less than ½ inch possible.

Sunday: Less than 1 inch possible.

Sunday Night: 2–4 inches possible.

Columbus Day: 1–2 inches possible.

Total: Around 4 to 7 inches possible by Monday.

Upper Slopes of Eastern WA- Cascades Crest

The cold pattern stretches across the higher terrain of the Cascades, with snow levels dropping to around 4,000 feet by Sunday. Even areas along the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest will see a mix of rain and high mountain snow showers through the weekend, with no big accumulation, but definitely the first sign of what’s coming.

“No high mountain snow accumulation” Friday–Saturday.

“Light mountain snow accumulations” Sunday night.

Total: Likely a dusting to 1 inch, mostly above 4,000 feet.

Winter Travel Season Begins in Washington State

If you’re planning to head over any of the passes this weekend, give yourself extra time and check the most current conditions.

Even a thin layer of snow can make roads slick, especially late at night or early in the morning when temperatures dip below freezing, so be prepared before you leave.

