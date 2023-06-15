Ducklings Saved from Washington State Drain

A couple of little and scared baby ducklings were rescued the other day after getting trapped in a sewer drain.

Like the famous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, maybe these ducklings could have turned into Seatlte's new crime-fighting duo if they had stayed in the sewers. Luckily for them, they didn't have to risk finding toxic ooze and were rescued before they were lost forever in the sewer drain near Kent, Washington.

Kent Public Works Employees Spung Into Action

The ducklings were heard quacking from down inside the drain and were trapped from getting out. Eventually, 2 local heroes from the Kent Public Works Department sprung into action and started the process to save the little stuck ducklings. The workers removed the cover for the drain and reached way down to carefully pick each of the two duckings up. After reaching each duck, the workers temporarily put them inside an orange Home Depot bucket that we will affectionately call a "ducket" from now on.

The Ducklings Were transported Inside the Ducket

After both ducklings were rescued from their drain doom, the heroes took the ducks inside their new "ducket" and transported them to the nearest water source. It doesn't look like from the pictures that the mama duck was anywhere around, so we can only hope that the pair of ducklings ended up finding their family. High fives all around to the 2 men that took the time out of their day to help these poor little ducklings. Hopefully, they found their way back to their duckling family and can share with them all the amazing things they saw on their travels.

