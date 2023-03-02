Why Does Washington State Not Have This Spicy Chicken Sandwich?

The Chicken Sandwich We Can't Get in Washington State

Sometimes I hate the internet. I saw an advertisement for a spicy chicken sandwich I want to try and then realized it isn't offered anywhere near Washington State.

The Chicken Sandwich Ingredients

The sandwich I want to try is made from a sesame seed bun, regular iceberg lettuce, a special vegan sandwich sauce, and a breaded spicy chicken patty.

Should be easy to find in Washington right? Wrong! It is even made by McDonald's but there is no mention of it on the US menu. What is it called?

The McSpicy Chicken Sandwich

You may look at this sandwich and think it is just the regular Mcdonald's Chicken sandwich, but look closer.

The basic design is the same, however, there are some major changes besides the fact the chicken patty is crispier and spicy.

The bun on the regular chicken sandwich does not have sesame seeds and comes with plain mayonnaise. Just look at the chicken patty alone and tell me which sandwich you would prefer to eat.

Where Can You Find the McSpicy Chicken Sandwich?

The only places I can find that offer this sandwich is Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia, and now the UK.

The UK version is different than the others with more crunchy breading and a different special sauce.

McDonald's offered a limited run of the McSpicy in the UK back in 2021 but they have now brought it back permanently to the lucky people of the United Kingdom. How good does it taste you ask?

How Good is the UK McSpicy Chicken Sandwich?

The word from numerous reports was the debut of the UK McSpicy might have been the most popular and successful temporary food item ever released. The sandwich got rave reviews and sold out all over the UK giving people a McSpicy face.

The popularity of the sandwich basically forced Mcdonald's hand to bring it back for good. By the reactions in the taste test video below, it does look spicy.

Will the McSpicy Chicken Sandwich Ever be Sold in Washington?

There is hope that this sandwich will come to America finally because I did find one place that has served it in the United States of America but only for a limited time.

Mcdonald's global headquarters is in Chicago Illinois and they sometimes off the McSpicy but only on a temporary and rotating basis.

If you think they can just make you one at your local McDonald's, you would be wrong. They are missing the fabled McSpicy Chicken Patty (236 kcal) which is the core of how the sandwich tastes.

Until the McSpicy comes to Washington and every other state in America, the only place to get this sandwich is a really, really, long flight away.