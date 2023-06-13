Washington’s Most Beautiful Park is Hiding in Spokane

This Amazing 98 Acre Park Hides in Spokane, Washington

This hidden spot I grew up exploring is one of the most beautiful & amazing parks that I have ever experienced still in my life. Do you know which park I am talking about?

This 98 Acre Park Was Established in 1904

I spent my childhood in the late 70's and early 80's in Spokane, Washington. Usually, when people think of the words "park" & "Spokane" together, they think of Riverfront Park. That park downtown is fine and all, but it has nothing on the huge hidden park just up the South Hill. Not only does this park have a huge "mirror pool", but 5 complete gardens spread out over 98 acres.

Growing up the rule was that we (me & my sisters) had to stay "inside the park" but honestly it was harder to wander out than stay inside. If you want to play an epic version of "Hide-n-Seek", the only rule is you have to stay inside the park grounds.

Manito Park: 5 Complete Garden Areas

If you have never visited Manito Park, you are missing out. It was always just in my backyard, but now I realize how special that area really is. I have yet to find another city park as large, beautiful, and unique as Manito Park. There are 78 acres that feature native and cultivated landscapes from the northwest. The other 20 acres of world-class botanical gardens. If it can grow here in the northwest, you will be able to find it labeled with a sign somewhere inside. The 5 main garden areas are the Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden, Duncan Garden, Rose Hill, Lilac Garden, and Ferris Perennial Garden.

Manito Park Mirror Pool Restoration

One of my favorite parts of the entire park is the huge mirror pool area. We used to go feed the ducks & geese or sit under the big trees and eat lunch. The mirror pool was always the place where you would meet up at the end of your day or if you felt lost. In recent years the mirror pool was struggling with toxic algae but in 2019 a project was launched to fix it. They used a 6 step process to remove the current wildlife, drudge out the pool, make it much deeper, and create a natural wetland feature to help maintain the health of the pool. The project was completed in 2020 and now the pool is as beautiful and memorable as ever. I could go on and on about the beauty of this park, but you really should go see it for yourself.

Where is Manito Park in Spokane, Washington?

You can find this wonderful & unique park on the South Hill, just south of I-90. Go to 17th Ave and Grand Blvd to find one of the main parking areas near the mirror pool. In the winter months, they do a Christmas Lights Show and have a seasonal cafe on the grounds. Give yourself plenty of time to explore it all because it is much bigger than you think. Check out a full gallery of Manito Park below.