Watch for These Hazards Hidden in Washington Fall Leaf Piles

Colorful leaf piles look like autumn magic, until you realize they’re not as harmless as they seem.

Get our free mobile app

This time of year, as trees shed and winds pick up, leaves blanket roads, sidewalks, and parking lots across Washington. When they get wet or packed down, they can be as slick as ice and just as tricky to spot. That is just one way fallen leaf piles can be dangerous.

Fall Leaves Block the Drains and Lead to Flooding

WSDOT and local city crews spend a significant amount of time clearing drains and gutters due to the substantial flooding risk that can occur rapidly. Leaves pile up over storm grates, and rainwater can’t drain properly, causing large puddles or possibly localized flooding.

It’s not just drivers who should stay alert. Pedestrians and cyclists can slip on damp leaves. Even small piles can hide obstacles in your way, like a curb, pothole, or uneven pavement. If you are raking at home, please avoid blowing leaves into the street. It might seem harmless, but it creates real safety and drainage problems. Lawncare Guy, I see you by the way.

Enjoy the Fall Season, but Be Smart and Stay Alert

Sure, enjoy the view, but keep an eye on where those leaves are landing. Slow down on shaded roads, give yourself extra stopping distance, and steer clear of those leafy patches. A little extra caution goes a long way this time of year.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy