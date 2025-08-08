Washington State Patrol Needs Your Help Finding Hit-and-Run Suspect

Earlier this week, a disturbing hit-and-run incident happened on Westbound I-90 near Kachess Lake, and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help finding the suspect.

Washington State Patrol Seeks Help Finding White Truck

At around 8:37 a.m. on August 6, a white Dodge pickup truck with a black canopy was towing two motorcycles and collided with a passenger vehicle carrying two small children. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the pickup truck ran from the scene without stopping.

While no one was hurt, that doesn’t excuse the fact that someone chose to run rather than take responsibility.

What We Know About the Suspect Vehicle

Here’s what authorities have released so far about the suspect.

Vehicle: White Dodge pickup truck

Canopy: Black

Hauling: Two motorcycles

Direction: Westbound I-90

Time: Approx. 8:37 a.m.

Location: Near Kachess Lake

How You Can Help the Washington State Patrol

If you were driving in the area at the time and saw anything unusual, or if you happen to recognize the vehicle description, WSP is asking you to reach out. You can DM @wspd6pio on X (formerly Twitter) with any tips or information.

Even small details, like a partial license plate, a company logo on the truck, or dashcam footage, could help investigators track down the driver.

