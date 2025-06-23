Driving Anywhere in Washington Is Getting More Expensive on July 1st

Just when we thought it couldn’t get more expensive to drive in Washington, here comes another hit at the pump and your wallet.

Starting next week on July 1, 2025, our already sky-high state gas tax will jump by another 6 cents, taking it from 49.4 cents to 55.4 cents per gallon in taxes. That’s before the federal tax and all the other sneaky little fees. Add it all up, and we’re looking at nearly 75 cents per gallon in gas taxes alone.

Gasoline Tax and SR-99 Tunnel Tolls Start Soon for Washington Drivers

Oh, and the fun doesn’t stop there. This new law includes automatic 2% increases every single year, they say, to keep up with inflation. The translation is that your gasoline bill is going to keep climbing indefinitely.

If you’re one of the thousands of Seattle drivers using the SR-99 tunnel, brace yourself because tolls are also going up on July 1. This is part of the state’s plan to pay back the $200 million it borrowed to build the tunnel. The state plans to bump tolls every 3 years until that debt is paid off.

New Fees Everywhere You Turn

Let’s talk about the rest of the new taxes and fees coming with this $3.2 billion “transportation revenue package.”

Heavier cars? Extra fees.

New tires? More fees.

Buying a car? Sales tax bumps from 0.3% to 0.5%.

Renting a car? The rental tax jumps to 11.9% (then “settles” at 9.9% in 2027).

Ferry riders using credit cards? You guessed it: extra fee.

Lawmakers say these taxes are “necessary” to fund repairs, fill potholes, and keep ferries running, but at what cost?

Working Washington State Families Are Getting Squeezed

Washington Republicans are calling it a burden on working-class families. I don't think they are wrong. With groceries, housing, and utilities already through the roof, another gas tax feels like salt in the wound for people struggling already.

Whether you're filling up your tank, crossing the SR-99 tunnel, buying tires, or even just renewing your license, you’re going to feel this. We have a $3.2 billion bill to pay off now.

