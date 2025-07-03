Washington Fire Season & the 4th of July Holiday, US-97 Closed Earlier

The message is sent out every summer, but it can still not be overstated. Fire season is in full swing in Washington, and one small spark can have devastating consequences.

Get our free mobile app

As we enter the hot and dry 4th of July holiday weekend, that message has never been more important.

X @WSDOT_East loading...

Roadside Fire Temporarily Shuts Down US-97 for Hours

On Wednesday afternoon (July 2), a roadside fire broke out along US-97 south of Pateros, between mileposts 240 and 253. Fire crews responded quickly and worked into the evening to contain the blaze.

Thanks to their hard work, the road was reopened with a pilot car escort later that night, and those pilot car operations have continued this morning ( Thursday) to keep traffic moving safely.

Fires do not start on their own, and many are sparked by simple, avoidable mistakes. That’s why WSDOT is asking every traveler to double-check their habits on the road.

Are your tow chains secure?

Are you safely disposing of cigarettes?

Are you avoiding parking on tall, dry grass?

These small decisions can make the difference between a safe trip and a wildfire.

Be Smart Washington This 4th of July Holiday Weekend

Stay alert, follow fire restrictions, and give emergency crews the space and respect they need to work.

Don’t be the spark, and have a safe and happy 4th of July.

Read More: Seattle Named One of the Best Places to Celebrate the 4th of July

Read More: Driving Anywhere in Washington Is Getting More Expensive July 1st