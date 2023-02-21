5 Reasons Washington Football Fans Should Love the Seattle Sea Dragons

You might have heard that Washington State has a new professional football team. Here are 5 great reasons why you should care about the Sea Dragons.

Reasons to be an XFL Seattle Sea Dragons Fan

The Seattle Sea Dragons are back for the 2023 XFL season and you should be a part of it, if you love football. I always hated the long countdown of waiting after the NFL and college football seasons end every year. Now football season is extended until the end of April with the return of the XFL. Why should you be a fan if you live in Washington State? Here are 5 great reasons to convince you if you are not a fan already.

1- The Sea Dragons Have XFL Championship Potential

Yes, the Sea Dragons lost their first game against the D.C. Defenders on Sunday but I believe they are still a championship potential team. First, the Sea Dragons almost won that game, even with 3 critical turnovers deep inside their own territory. All the teams have only been together for a few weeks. The Sea Dragons had the second-best betting odds to win the FL championship this season. Give the Sea Dragons some time to gel and they can be very explosive on offense with Josh Gordan at receiver.

2- The Price

There are still tickets on Ticketmaster for under $25 in the bottom bowl available right now. Plenty of original seat sales for the low price of $24 per seat are still available for every game. I bought season tickets when they were available. My seats are second row in the endzone and I paid $24 a seat per game. The price makes it worth the drive from Tri-Cities, Washington. I will honestly spend more on gas and parking than tickets for my family.

3- Open Mic for All Referees

All referees are mic'd up which is one of the best things about watching the XFL broadcasts. Not only do you get to hear all the discussions on the field between referees, but you also hear all the conversations during the booth reviews. Also, ALL PLAYS are reviewable and any play call can be challenged by a coach once a game. If you're a fan that thinks NFL calls are rigged, you will love the XFL.

4- The XFL is Easy & Cheap to Watch on TV

Games are broadcast on ESPN, FX, and ABC during the season, but also EVERY GAME is streamed on ESPN+. If you have Disney+, you probably already have ESPN+ making it really easy. If not, ESPN+ only costs $9.99 per month, or get the Disney bundle for only $12.99 per month. For perspective, to watch Kraken games the only option is to buy FuboTV to get Root Sports, and that costs around $100 per month. The XFL games being very accessible will create more fans because they can actually watch the games.

5- First Sports League Owned by a Woman

The XFL is co-owned by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital. Dany is the Chairwoman and Co-Owner of the XFL and the "first woman to own an equal or majority ownership stake in a major professional sports league in the United States" according to her XFL biography. She is also the Co-Founder of Seven Bucks Productions, a movie and TV production company responsible for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice (Netflix), Black Adam, and Shazam!. Dany teamed up with her ex-husband Dwayne Johnson and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital that "manages $4 billion of capital principally."

One More Reason to Watch XFL Football

All the games I watched this weekend were close and fun. The players are NFL caliber and when they gel as a team, the XFL will be very entertaining. I love the open mics of referees and being able to hear how they dissect a play call or even the play calls from the coaches or in the huddle. The changes to old football rules are refreshing and the gameplay for every game in the first week was fast, fun, and competitive. Honestly much better than the first week of NFL preseason football, but that is just me. Give it a try, you can afford it as a Washington State football fan and I think it is way worth it.