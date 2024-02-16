Washington Drivers Flip Over Minimal New Morning Snowfall

Drivers all over Washington State struggled with a small amount of new snow making for slick road conditions Thursday morning.

A Dusting of New Snowfall Causes Washington State Drivers Problems

The Washington State Patrol posted warnings about slick roads all morning after having issues with drivers crashing. Less than an inch fell over most of Washington Thursday morning, but you would have thought it was more by observing the roadways. Maybe drivers forgot how to drive in winter conditions with the 2 weeks of warmer weather, but multiple accidents were holding up traffic in many areas. The Washington State Patrol warned of people driving off roads and flipping into ditches on the side of highways throughout the morning commute. WSDOT warned people early however obviously some missed the message and were caught off-guard.

X @wspd2pio

Franklin County Driver Flips on Top in Ditch Along SR-260

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson responded to a car that lost control and flipped Thursday morning near Connell in Franklin County. Thorson says drivers need to adjust their speed and drive accordingly for the weather conditions. The black sedan lost control in the slushy conditions, slid into the ditch, and then flipped on its top. The Trooper did not give any details about injuries in the accident.

X @wspd6pio

Washington SR-17: Semi vs Car Rollover

In Washington State Patrol District 6, Trooper Cumaravel encountered a semi vs car accident collision. The semi flipped over in the accident which happened on Cunningham Road in Othello, Washington with at least one serious injury. An extended road closure is expected in the area for police to finish their investigation.



Kitsap County Trooper Encounters Vehicle Off the Road

In another accident this morning related to the new snowfall, Washington State Patrol Trooper Weatherwax responded to a vehicle off the roadway. The car lost control in the slushy conditions, left the roadway, and came to rest among trees off the side of the highway. The Trooper also warned of multiple downed trees and power wires for people heading north. All the Troopers warn drivers to give extra time, slow down, move over for emergency vehicles, or delay travel if they can.