Study Says People in Washington Want Plastic Surgery More Than Anywhere Else

Move over, California or Florida. When it comes to searching for cosmetic surgery procedures, Washington state is the top spot in the entire country, by a large margin.

A new study by Breast Reduction Surgeons of Long Island analyzed 300 cosmetic surgery-related search terms across all 50 states over the past 12 months. Washington came out number one with 560 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

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California came in second at 509 and New York third at 505. Washington was not just barely ahead. It led the nation.

Washington Residents Are Searching For Plastic Surgery

According to the study, the most searched cosmetic procedure in Washington state is the Brazilian butt lift, a fat transfer procedure that enhances the shape and size of the buttocks. That procedure had 7,775 average monthly searches alone.

Second is the breast lift with 5,953 average monthly searches, and third is blepharoplasty, eyelid surgery, with 3,925 average monthly searches.

Washington is one of only a handful of states where breast procedures are popular. California, New York, Texas, and most other top states lead with the BBL, followed by blepharoplasty and nose reshaping.

Why Washington and Why Now

Dr. Ari Hoschander, head plastic surgeon at Breast Reduction Surgeons of Long Island, offered a straightforward take on the findings. Washington, leading over California and Florida, is showing a growing accessibility of procedures in the Pacific Northwest and a shift away from the traditional cosmetic surgery hotspots on the coasts.

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Cosmetic procedures have also become more normalized, more discussed openly, and more financially accessible than at any point in history.

Washington residents are just now starting to take advantage.

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