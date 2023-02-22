3 Deadly & Hidden WA Cliff Jumping Sites for Adrenaline Junkies

WARNING: Cliff Jumping is Risky and Dangerous

The first thing I need to say before even getting into these locations is that cliff jumping can be very dangerous and illegal in some places.

Water levels change throughout the year making some of these locations dangerous at the wrong time. Do not jump at any of these locations alone or without the proper experience and training.

Never Jump Without Knowing the Water Depth

The other most important thing you must remember is to NEVER JUMP without absolutely knowing the water depth.

It is also never recommended to jump from heights of 40 feet or more. Cliff jumpers have died or altered their lives permanently by jumping at even low heights.

This list is a simple guide to cliff-jumping locations that have meet qualifications for safe jumping in the past with deep enough water and a secure base to jump from. Continue on at your own risk.

Cliff Jumping Sites in Washington State

All of these sites have been proven at certain times of the year to be great locations for safe cliff jumping in Washington State. None of these locations have been verified to be illegal but jump with caution.

Eagle Falls, Washington State

Eagle Falls is near Gold Bar, Washington between Seattle and Stevens Pass off of Hiway 2.

In the comments of the video below, a man gives caution after doing a backflip in his 20s and landing wrong. His back is still messed up. Looks to be just over 40 feet by the video.

Lower Lewis River Falls, Washington

To find this location, just Google "Lower Falls Campground" to find the fasted route from where you are traveling.

Get to I-5 and take the Exit in Woodland onto 503 East (Lewis River Road), then stay on 503 for 61 miles until the town of Cougar. After passing through Cougar, 503 turns into NFD Road 90 and then continue driving for about 30 miles.

Turn right onto NFD Road 100, & look for signs for “Lower Lewis Falls Campground/Day Use. The hike to the falls is about 7 miles.

Whatcom Falls Park, Washington

Whatcom Falls Park is near Bellingham, Washington, and has 4 different sets of waterfalls.

The depth is safe for jumping however the current of an undertow where the creek comes into the pool can be dangerous. Be careful, people have died here getting caught in the water current according to reports.