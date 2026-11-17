Washington health officials are warning pet owners that the bird flu virus can spread from wild birds to household cats, birds and, less commonly, even dogs.

For cat owners, the warning is worth paying attention to because cats can become seriously ill from bird flu, and some infections can be fatal.

The Washington State Department of Health says pets can become infected through contact with saliva, mucus, or feces of infected animals. Pets can also pick up the virus from contaminated environments or by eating raw meat and unpasteurized dairy products.

Keep Pets Away From Wild Birds

One of the easiest ways to protect your pets is to keep them away from wild birds and areas where infected animals may have been.

Officials recommend that pets not hunt or scavenge wild birds or other animals.

Washington officials say pet owners should avoid feeding raw or undercooked foods, including raw milk and dairy products, because contaminated raw pet food can expose their pets.

Watch for These Warning Signs of Sickness

Cats can develop several symptoms after infection, including fever, tiredness, eye or nasal discharge, red eyes, loss of appetite, and difficulty breathing.

It can also affect the nervous system and can cause tremors, seizures, trouble standing, loss of coordination, and blindness.

Dogs can also become infected, although they are less likely.

What You Should Do If Your Pet Gets Sick

If your pet shows symptoms and may have been exposed to bird flu, contact your veterinarian first.

Washington health officials recommend separating the animal from other pets and people, keeping it indoors, and using protective equipment when handling the animal or cleaning its bedding, litter box, or other belongings.

Gloves, eye protection, and an N95 respirator or well-fitting face mask are recommended.

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