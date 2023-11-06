Be Prepared: One of Washington’s Worst Snowstorms was in November

Did you forget one of the biggest snowstorms in Washington's history actually happened in November not that long ago?

Remembering Washington's Biggest November Snowstorm

Usually, the snowfall in Washington State doesn't get too crazy until we get closer to the end of December. You might remember a year not that long ago when the people of Washington were caught unprepared after getting hit with a huge early winter storm near the end of November. That year the month of November had been one of the wettest on record with over 15.22 inches of rain in the Seattle area, and then immediately after broke the November snowfall record in places of Washington State. Some areas in northwestern Washington State received nearly 2 feet of snow and thousands were left without power. The storm hit Monday afternoon and had cars sliding off I-405 in Seattle by the time the evening commute started. The area was not ready for the storm causing lots of unprepared drivers to slide off the roadways trying to get home. Witnesses describe cars stuck in ditches all along the highways near Seattle.

Snohomish County Lost Power for 40,000

Over 40,000 people who live near Snohomish suddenly were without power after the storm hit according to Snohomish Public Utility District spokesman Neil Neroutsos. Just to the north of Washington State in British Columbia, they also suffered with almost 70,000 people without power during the same storm. There were also many unforeseen factors that contributed to the already complicated traffic issues in the area. The Seahawks hosted an MNF game against the Greenbay Packers, making the heavy traffic out of the game even more treacherous with the added snowstorm. Some parts of Skagit County near the town of Concrete had reported 24 inches of snow on that day with the center of Washington receiving nearly 7 inches of snow. Now that you were reminded about what happened, can you give me the date and year? In case you can't, the date was Monday, November 27, 2006, into Tuesday, November 28, 2006. You can read more about what happened that day with this news report published by ABC News back in 2006.

