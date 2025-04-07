A HazMat spill just happened on SR-167 in Auburn, WA, causing major traffic disruptions while authorities work to safely contain the leak.

HazMat Spill in Auburn: Drum of Hazardous Material Leaking

A significant HazMat spill is being cleaned up on the southbound lanes of SR-167 near Auburn, Washington. The spill happened after a cargo truck carrying multiple drums of hazardous materials experienced a sudden leak. According to reports shared by Washington State Patrol Trooper Johnson and the Zone 3 Public Information Officers (PIO), emergency crews and HazMat units were sent to the scene.

The incident was reported just before noon today at 11:43 AM (April 7, 2025), after a truck transporting hazardous materials found that one drum was leaking. Right now, the specific contents of the cargo have not been fully disclosed but police confirm that the situation is contained and there is no direct threat to the general public or a need for evacuations.

Auburn Emergency Response: HazMat Teams Securing Hazardous Materials Spill

An update was issued minutes later at 11:51 AM, saying a plan was being developed to safely access the truck and manage the leak. HazMat teams are working as quickly as possible to minimize the risk of fire or further hazardous exposure. Another update at 12:02 PM said that the leak had not spread beyond the immediate area of the truck, and there was no public exposure reported so far.

The situation is ongoing, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while the incident is being cleared. Remember, hazardous material spills are unpredictable and dangerous so give crews the space they need to clean this safely.

#UPDATE 2:05 pm: Two leaks are contained and cleared.