This Is What We Know Happened Today at the Kennewick Maverik Gas Station

A traffic stop near Allen and Clearwater in Kennewick today seems to have ended with a robbery suspect in custody and multiple law enforcement agencies on scene at the Maverik gas station.

Dispatch audio shows the call came in at 11:01 AM.

This is what we know right now.

Large Police Presence and Guns Drawn in Kennewick at the Maverik Gas Station

Officers conducted a traffic stop near the Allen and Clearwater intersection and pulled into the Maverik gas station on Clearwater Avenue.

Inside a silver, older-model, four-door Ram truck, officers found a wanted suspect. Multiple units responded to the scene, including Kennewick Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and Pasco Police.

I contacted the Kennewick PD PIO officer, and he confirmed that Kennewick Police were assisting Pasco Police in an arrest.

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The photos from the scene posted in a Facebook group show the moment of the arrest, with the silver Ram truck pulled over directly below the Maverik sign and all four doors open.

The suspect is visible outside the vehicle with their back to officers and their hands raised.

Multiple law enforcement units can be seen with their doors open, and officers have their guns drawn, using the doors for cover.

This is a busy stretch of Clearwater Avenue next to heavy traffic.

What We Are Still Waiting On

After talking with the Kennewick PIO, I put in a request with Pasco Police but have not yet received word back. The Facebook group mentioned a robbery suspect, but would not confirm that was what happened. They said it sounded like it.

I searched under arrested for today (9-11-26) and found five options, but only one fits the situation.

One man was booked on four charges, including robbery, assault, firearm possession, and failure to comply. He is being held on $10,500 bail.

Stay tuned for updates as Pasco Police release more information.

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