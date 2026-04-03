Wanted Suspect in Deadly I-5 Crash is Finally Caught After 8 Years

Eight years after a horrible, fatal crash on I-5 in Kent, the suspect likely responsible has finally been arrested.

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In March of 2017, a violent rollover collision involving three vehicles near SR-516 left five people injured and one woman dead. Investigators believed impairment may have played a role, but the suspect never showed up to face the charges.

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Longtime Washington State Wanted Man for DUI Crash Captured on I-5

According to the original report press release from the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened after one vehicle struck another while traveling southbound on I-5. That initial impact quickly turned into a chain reaction involving three different vehicles.

One car lost control, crossed the median, and rolled. One person was ejected and landed in the northbound lanes. A third vehicle then swerved to avoid the person in the roadway, lost control, and rolled.

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital, and the victim was killed. Investigators later tied the crash to a suspected DUI.

The Suspect Disappeared After Missing Court

The man accused in the case, Jerry C. Denson, was charged with vehicular homicide, but never showed up in court. He vanished and eventually was put on the state patrol’s Most Wanted list.

Behind the scenes, the case stayed active with detectives continuing to follow leads and hoping for a break that would reveal the suspect.

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Sudden Information Break Led to Longtime Fugitive's Arrest

This week, authorities developed credible information about Denson’s whereabouts in West Seattle. Investigators moved in and made the arrest while working with the United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force.

Denson, who is now 36, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the King County Jail to finally face charges from 2017.

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