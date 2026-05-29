WSDOT Releases the I-90 Vantage Bridge Lane Closure Summer Schedule

If you are driving between eastern and western Washington this summer on I-90, the Vantage Bridge lane closure schedule just dropped, and it is worth bookmarking before you head out.

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WSDOT is doing significant work on the bridge all summer, and the lane closure pattern is specific enough that knowing it ahead of time could save you real time and headaches on the road.

This is When All I-90 Vantage Bridge Lanes Are Open

There are several windows this summer when all lanes of the Vantage Bridge will be fully open, perfect for holiday weekends and high traffic periods. Mark these dates on your calendar:

Now through June 1 (Fri-Mon)

June 5 through June 7 (Fri-Sun)

June 12 through June 14 (Fri-Sun)

June 19 through June 21 (Fri-Sun)

June 26 through June 28 (Fri-Sun)

July 3 through July 6, covering the Fourth of July holiday weekend (Fri-Mon)

September 4 through September 8, covering Labor Day weekend (Fri-Tues)

WSDOT clearly planned the full open windows around the major holiday travel periods. The Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends both land in all-lanes-open stretches.

When to Expect Single Lane Closures on the I-90 Vantage Bridge

Everything between those open windows will run as a single lane closure. That covers most of the summer, including nearly the entire stretch from July 7 through September 3, a full two-month single lane window with no breaks.

If you are traveling during that period, build extra time into your trip. Single-lane closures on the I-90 Vantage Bridge during summer traffic can cause huge delays, especially on weekends.

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