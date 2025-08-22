Huge Motorhome Blaze Starts Wildfire and Shutdown Blewett Pass on US-97

Yesterday (Thursday) morning, US-97 over Blewett Pass was suddenly shut down after an RV caught fire, and the flames quickly spread up the mountainside nearby.

The sudden wildfire could have turned into something far more destructive, but because of the fast action of local fire crews, it was quickly contained. US-97 was reopened after a few hours of disruption.

Fire Season Is Still Hitting the Northwest

This incident wasn’t just a traffic hiccup, but a strong reminder that the northwest is still in fire season. Temperatures over 100° are expected through the weekend, and WSDOT East is asking all drivers to do their part in reducing roadside fire risks with the increased danger.

That includes securing trailer chains, avoiding pulling over into dry grass, and keeping your vehicle well-maintained (especially your tires and brakes, which can generate heat or sparks).

Secure trailer chains or any metal that could drag on pavement to prevent sparks.

Avoid pulling off into areas with grass, as they can ignite easily.

Maintain your vehicle's tire pressure and brakes to minimize heat and friction.

Even small actions can prevent major wildfires and save lives.

They also reminded everyone that there’s no shortcut around summer roadwork. Be patient with crews, construction zones, and fellow drivers. After all, we're all sharing the same road, and a little courtesy goes a long way in keeping it safe and open.

Stay Patient, Give Road Crews Safe Space to Work, and Slow Down

Summer roadwork is still in full swing, and the best thing any of us can do is stay patient. Crews are out there in the heat making roads safer for everyone. So slow down, stay alert, and treat workers and fellow drivers with respect.

