[UPDATE] The American Flag Is Missing from the Blue Bridge: Now We Know Why

7 days into May of 2025, and the American flag that usually waves proudly atop the bridge is still missing. I finally heard back from WSDOT and now know the reason why.

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Why the American Flag Is Missing from the Blue Bridge

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the flag was removed due to a problem with the mounting hardware that secures the flagpole to the bridge. The good news? Replacement parts have been ordered. The not-so-good news? It’ll be a couple more weeks before they arrive, and the flag can be raised again.

While it’s not the first time the flag has gone missing for a stretch, there was a lack of information that had many Tri-Cities residents, including me, scratching their heads. It turns out that these kinds of delays aren’t uncommon. In the past, WSDOT crews have run into similar issues during their regular flag replacements, which happen about twice a year.

Past Delays on the Blue Bridge Flag Returning

Back in 2018, WSDOT discovered structural issues with the flagpole's support system and had to call in specially skilled workers to complete the repairs. That situation also resulted in a longer-than-usual absence for the flag, something that seems to happen every 4 or 5 years.

The large American flag has been a visual staple of the Blue Bridge since 1986, when the pole was added during a re-decking project. WSDOT workers install and remove the flag, but funding for the flag program was cut in 1995. Since then, the local chapter of the American Legion has stepped in to help raise funds for maintenance and replacement, which keeps the tradition alive.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The American Flag Is Missing from the Blue Bridge, But Not for Long

So, when will the flag be back? According to WSDOT, it should return after the necessary parts arrive and crews can safely reinstall the flagpole. No official date has been given, but it's expected to happen within the next couple of weeks.

Get our free mobile app

Until then, the top of the Blue Bridge will remain bare, but it won't be for long. The return of the flag will be a welcome sight and a proud symbol to those who cross the Columbia River every day.