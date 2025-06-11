Two Sudden Tumwater Canyon Wildfires are Contained, Reopening Highway 2

A wildfire that broke out Tuesday evening in Tumwater Canyon near Leavenworth caused a brief but tense disruption for both residents and travelers. Maybe it was because that was the second fire in 24 hours.

Thanks to quick responses by local crews, the fires were quickly contained.

Washington Wildfire Started Around 7 PM Near Leavenworth

The fire sparked around 7 p.m. and quickly forced the closure of U.S. Highway 2 at milepost 98 in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol. Traffic was diverted to the Chumstick Highway and SR-207, as local fire crews rushed to get the flames under control.

Chelan County Fire District 3 reported that the blaze was burning in heavy timber, making conditions potentially very difficult for crews on the ground. At its peak, more than 40 firefighters were battling the fire with Washington State Department of Natural Resources personnel.

By 10 p.m., fire officials had successfully contained the wildfire, and the U.S. Forest Service has since taken over incident management. Highway 2 reopened by 10:30 p.m., and no evacuation orders were issued.

The Second Wildfire Started in the Same Area Within 24 Hours

The second wildfire, the Tumwater Canyon blaze, came on the heels of the Red Bridge Fire and flared up near Cle Elum on Monday.

While both fires were brought under control quickly, they’ve put communities across Central Washington on high alert with fire season only just beginning.

Wildfire Threat with an Ongoing Manhunt Nearby

Adding to the tension in the area, residents near Tumwater Canyon were already on edge because of the ongoing manhunt for murder suspect Travis Decker. Police think he is hiding somewhere in the Blewett Pass and Ingalls Creek area, not far from the fire.

Authorities have not linked the two events, but the timing and location are starting to cause people to ask questions and look closer.