Two DUI drivers who crashed into work zones along I-405 in Bellevue and Bothell are sparking conversation about the dangers of impaired driving and road crew safety.

WSDOT Calls for Sober Driving After Two Crashes in Work Zones

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is bringing attention again to road crew risks after two suspected DUI drivers crashed into different work zones on I-405 in Bellevue and Bothell. Both drivers were arrested for driving under the influence after hitting WSDOT equipment, but it’s a reminder of just how dangerous impaired driving is for work zones crews hard at work.

WSDOT Traffic shared the unsettling news on X, pointing out how preventable these kinds of accidents are. Trooper Rick Johnson from the Washington State Patrol was the responding officer on the scene and confirmed that the “Driver of the truck is in custody for suspected impairment.” Trooper Johnson added, ”he did not see the attenuator and attempted to merge late.”

The Dangers of DUI in Work Zones: How Two Crashes Highlight the Risks

It’s a scary reality for Washington State construction workers who are working out on the roads every day in high-risk areas just trying to get the job done. They could be laying down new pavement, repairing structures, or clearing debris, and are especially vulnerable to the dangers of distracted and impaired drivers traveling through their work zones. You would think it rarely happens, but sadly, it is much more common than you think.

The message from WSDOT is simple: drive sober, pay attention, and make sure everyone stays safe. It’s not just about following the law but also about showing respect for the workers who risk their lives every day. If that doesn't resonate with you, pretend it is your family out there on the side of the road instead and just SLOW DOWN!