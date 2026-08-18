Tri-Cities Back-to-School Safety Tips. 3 Easy Rules That Save Lives

School starts again soon, which means local Tri-Cities roads are about to get a lot busier with buses, bikes, and kids walking to class, but it's also a good time for all of us to slow down and pay more attention.

Kids are due back in class within a few weeks, and now is as good a time as any to review some “back-to-school” safety tips.

Red Lights on School Buses Mean Stop

One of the biggest reminders for drivers is also one of the simplest: to stop for a school bus when the red sign is out and red lights are flashing.

When a bus has yellow lights flashing, it is getting ready to stop, or slowing down and preparing to stop.

Once the red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, you need to stop and stay stopped. Wait until the red lights turn off, the stop arm is pulled back and the bus starts moving again.

Who Has to Stop for Flashing Red Lights on a School Bus?

On a two-lane road, traffic approaching a stopped school bus from either direction must stop when the bus has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended.

If you're behind the bus, the answer is easy: yes, you stop. The same goes for drivers traveling in the same direction on a multi-lane road. Having several lanes between you and the bus does not mean you can keep going.

The situation can be different for drivers coming toward the bus.

On a divided roadway, an oncoming driver generally does not have to stop when the opposite directions of traffic are separated by a physical barrier or median. Think of a concrete divider or raised median that physically separates the lanes.

But do not assume every road with multiple lanes gives you a free pass.

When in doubt, stop. It is far better to wait a few seconds than to guess wrong when children are getting on or off a bus.

When Can You Start Driving Again?

Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the stop arm is pulled back in, and the bus starts moving again. Those are the signals that the bus has finished loading or unloading children and you can proceed.

And remember, kids are not predictable when they run around a school bus.

Talk to Your Kids About the Bus Stop

As a parent myself, remember that kids should get to the bus stop at least five minutes early and wait at least 10 feet, or about five giant steps, away from the curb. They should stay put until the bus comes to a complete stop and the driver says it's okay to board.

Also, never walk behind the bus.

If your child needs to cross the street, make sure they stay at least 10 feet in front of the bus while making eye contact with the driver before crossing.

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