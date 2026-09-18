ANNOUNCED: Tri-Cities IRONMAN 70.3 Is Extended for 3 More Years

If you like watching athletes push themselves to the limit in the IRONMAN, there's good news this morning for the Tri-Cities.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities is sticking around.

During an interview this morning (Friday) on 610 KONA-AM's Mike and AJ in the Morning, Hector Cruz, Vice President for Visit Tri-Cities, announced that the Tri-Cities will host the IRONMAN race for another three years.

That's an extension of the event's original three-year agreement, which covered 2024 through 2026.

Tri-Cities IRONMAN 70.3 Is Now Extended Through 2029

The announcement comes as thousands of athletes prepare for this weekend's race.

The 2026 Cuisine Solutions IRONMAN 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities is scheduled for this Sunday, September 20, with the race starting around 6:30 a.m.

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Most of the event centers on Howard Amon Park and Columbia Point Marina Park in Richland.

IRONMAN is More Than Just a Run

The IRONMAN 70.3 gets its name from the total distance athletes cover across three different events.

The Tri-Cities course starts with a 1.2-mile downriver swim in the Columbia River.

After that, competitors climb onto their bikes for a 56-mile rolling course that takes them through the area's wine country.

Then comes the final 13.1-mile run, which follows paved park trails.

Put all three together, and you've got 70.3 miles of swimming, biking and running.

The Tri-Cities Will Get Three More Years of IRONMAN

With Sunday's race marking the end of the original agreement, Cruz's announcement means local spectators will get three more opportunities to watch the event unfold around the Tri-Cities.

Registration for Sunday's race is already closed, but anyone interested in attending can still watch the action along the course.

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