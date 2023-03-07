Do You Miss These 7 Beloved Tri-Cities Restaurants That Are Now Gone?

Lost Beloved Tri-Cities Restaurants

Sometimes I really want to eat at my old favorite spot in Tri-Cities, and it saddens me that for so many I can't.

Long Gone and Recently Closed in Tri-Cities, Washington

What past and closed Tri-Cities restaurants do you wish you could sit and eat at again? The restaurants on this list are from many different eras of the Tri-Cities. Some were closed a long time ago, while some on the list seem like they closed yesterday. These are 7 beloved closed Tri-Cities restaurants that I keep hearing people talk about.

Toishi Teriyaki

I used to eat here multiple times a week working right across the street. They were open at 7935 W Grandridge Blvd in Kennewick for years. The food was great and the service was even better. Toeshi Teriyaki was my first favorite Tri-Cities restaurant.

Ruff's Giant Burgers

If you grew up in the Tri-Cities, you can probably sing the jingle. Ruff's Giant Burgers closed down in 2012. The popular burger spot used to be located at 903 W 32nd Ave in Kennewick.

Roy's Chuck Wagon

Roy's Chuck Wagon opened around 1966 that used to be located on 38th through the 1980s. I never went but it has a great reputation.

New York Richies Pizza

I was there on opening day and many after. New York Richie's Pizza started out in Oregon and then expanded to Kennewick. They used to be located at 5011 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick. Before they closed, the owner showed me how to make their famous Richie's sauce because I loved it so much. The recipe was only ranch mixed with Sriracha hot sauce. You're welcome if you were a fan.

Fankenburger's Fry Lab

Frankenburger's Fry Lab was my kid's favorite place to go, but it wasn't open long. I loved the decor and the milkshakes are still my favorite from the Tri-Cities. I did a video review when they opened and you can watch it below.

The Pizza Barn

The Pizza Barn was a very popular spot in Tri-Cities, located at 53736 South 2289 Prairie Se in Kennewick. I personally never went but I heard it was legendary.

Spaghetti Establishment

The Spaghetti Establishment had been serving Italian food in Tri-Cities since 1974 and closed down in 2010. It was located at 2107 W 4th Ave in Kennewick.