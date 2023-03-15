Tri-Cities Famous BBQ Brand is Now Open in Spokane Washington

If you're from the Tri-Cities and you're visiting Spokane, now you can get a little taste of home while you're there!

Tri-Cities Famous BBQ Brand Expands to Spokane

If you are a BBQ fan like me, you already know where to find the best BBQ. 7 years ago, I was there during the opening week to sample the food, and I was instantly a fan. There are a lot of great places to eat in the Tri-Cities, but this has been one of my favorites since it opened. Do you know which place I am talking about?

3 Locations in the Tri-Cities

The original location is not even open because the company outgrew that location and needed to expand. Now they have 3 locations in the Tricities. They have one location on G-Way in Richland, one location off Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick, and another on Sandifer Parkway in Pasco. They specialize in Real, Authentic, BBQ. If you love BBQ and you live in the Tri-Cities, I guarantee you love this place.

Porter's Real Barbeque is Now in Spokane Washington

Yes, I am talking about Porter's Real Barbeque! Since they opened their first location 7 years ago, they have struggled to keep up with the demand for their amazing BBQ. Now with 3 locations in the Tri-Cities, "Porter's" as it's called by people that go, now has a new location that is open in Spokane. If you are visiting or have family that lives in Spokane, now all of Porter's amazing BBQ food creations are available on Newport Highway.

Especially if you have never been, it is WAY worth the drive no matter which location you visit. The address to the new Spokane location is 9420 N. Newport Hwy, Suite 104, Spokane, WA 99218. The phone number is 509.942.9590 ext. 706.

You can watch a 7-year-old review we did when Porter's real Barbeque first opened in Richland below.