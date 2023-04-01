Racing Roars Back to Tri-Cities This Weekend with the Apple Cup

The roaring of engines is back to the Tri-Cities this weekend with the 54th Apple Cup!

54th Apple Cup at the Tri-City Raceway

This weekend brings the return of auto racing in the Tri-Cities area. The 54th running of the Apple Cup at the Tri-City Raceway features racers from all over the world trying to win their chunk of over $80,000. The action starts at 1 pm on both Saturday and Sunday with fun for the whole family.

2023 Apple Cup Weekend Events

The Saturday racing features Pro Late Models, Elite 5 Modifies, and Vintage Modifies. Sunday features Super Late Models, Mini Stocks, and Bettarel Hobby Stocks with both days starting racing at 1 pm.

There are multiple ticket price options available now at RedMountainEventCenter.com depending on where you want to watch the action. If you want to take a shuttle to the racetrack, one is available all weekend from 6972 Keene Rd. in West Richland.

Food Options and Beer Garden

There will be 5-6 food vendors including BBQ and a beer garden for people 21 and over. Also, Red Mountain Event Center Concessions will be open with food, snacks, candy, drinks, toys, trinkets, apparel, and more all weekend long. Water is allowed to be brought inside but no other food or drink without a medical exemption.

If you're a big race fan, the gates open at 9 am so get there early to see all the pre-race action. The weather should be decent all weekend for the first races of the year! Get your tickets now by clicking here at Red Mountain Event Center.

