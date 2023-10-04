Tri-Cities 2023 Best Spots to Trick-or-Treat on Halloween Night

It is almost time for Halloween, but if you are a parent of kids in the Tri-Cities area do you know where the best spots to go Trick-or-Treating?

Tri-Cities Halloween 2023: The Best Spots to Trick-or-Treat

It can be hard on Halloween night to just wing it and find great places to go Trick-or-Treating with your kids. After over 12 years of Tri-Cities Halloween experience, I can safely say my family has been to all the popular spots, and I can give you the real story about how good they really are. You might be surprised to find that some of the most talked about places might not really be the best spots after all.

How to Find the Best Trick-or-Treat Neighborhoods

There are a few main characteristics I have learned to look for when finding great places to trick-or-treat. First, I look to see the percentage of decorations and porch lights on because those are the houses "most likely" to participate in Halloween and are expecting trick-or-treaters. The rule is...turn on your porch light if you have candy for trick-or-treaters and if you are not participating just turn your porch light off. The second thing I pay attention to (especially now that I am older) is the amount of hills and spacing between houses. There are a few places on this list that have HUGE hills and tons of spacing between making it a challenging marathon to finish the neighborhood. Third, I look to see how many other people are trick-or-treating in the area. The more kids in costumes, usually the better the neighborhood for treats.

Tri-Cities 2023 Best Spots to Trick-or-Treat