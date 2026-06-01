Gallons of Milk Spilled All Over I-5 After DUI Driver Rolled a Semi

What started as a semi rollover on the Trosper Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 yesterday afternoon turned into something much more serious as the day unfolded.

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By the time the dust settled and the milk dried, there was one DUI arrest, upgraded felony charges, an extended ramp closure, and "gallons of milk" soaking into the pavement.

It was that kind of afternoon in Thurston County.

How the Milk Spilled on I-5, Last Sunday in Thurston County

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts posted the initial alert at 1:30 PM, stating that a semi had rolled over on the Trosper Road on-ramp to northbound I-5. There were injuries reported, and the trailer was leaking multiple gallons of milk onto the roadway.

He never clarified exactly how many gallons "multiple" was, but I am guessing enough to make a mess.

Extended closures were expected from the beginning.

What Troopers quickly realized was that another vehicle was involved, and the driver of that second vehicle had made a very bad day significantly worse with bad decisions.

The DUI Twist That Eventually Spilled the Milk

Shortly after troopers arrived and began piecing together what happened, the driver of the second vehicle was placed under arrest for DUI. Then, the charges escalated, upgraded to Vehicular Assault and felony Hit and Run.

Mainline I-5 traffic began experiencing delays as crews set up traffic control at the bottom of the ramp to give cleanup teams the space needed to work safely.

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Hundreds of gallons of spilled milk on a highway on-ramp is not a quick sweep and requires thorough cleaning and road treatment before the surface is safe again.

The ramp remained blocked for hours.

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