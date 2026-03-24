There are repeat offenders… and then there are stories like this that SHOULD NEVER HAPPEN.

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The Thurston County Sheriff's Office arrested a convicted felon tied to organized retail theft. He is back in jail, for the 98th time, after a wild series of events that stretched from the freeway into neighborhood streets. Yes, the male suspect had been arrested 98 times before.

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Thurston County Sheriff's Chase Suspect, I-5 to Downtown Olympia

Sheriff Derek Sanders with the department released the dash cam footage. The video starts after deputies got a heads-up about two suspects heading north on I-5. The pair had reportedly stolen from multiple stores, even using stolen bags from one location to steal from another.

A deputy spotted their white truck near Olympia, but before the lights were even activated, the driver took off. The video shows a dangerous chase weaving through city streets, blowing through intersections with red lights, and reaching high speeds in traffic.

Deputies attempted a PIT maneuver early on, but it didn’t work, and after 8 minutes with the suspect driving recklessly, they made the call to terminate the pursuit for safety.

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High Speed Chase Ends, Truck Abandoned, and K-9 Tracking Begins

Not long after, the truck was found abandoned near Lacey, and things shifted from wheels to feet. A K-9 unit picked up the trail, tracking the suspects through a neighborhood and toward an elementary school.

Deputies soon spotted both individuals walking nearby and took them into custody without incident.

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Inside the truck? Thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise, along with meth, heroin, and fentanyl. The strangest part is that investigators said the driver had a custom-built bong device installed right into the dashboard.

The suspect, already a four-time convicted felon with dozens of convictions, now faces charges including DUI, eluding, and drug possession.

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